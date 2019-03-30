Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.06 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,408,000 after buying an additional 55,865 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

