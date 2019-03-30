Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 22,970 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,095.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

