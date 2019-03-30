Metro Bank (MTRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $767.00

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 767 ($10.02) and last traded at GBX 766.50 ($10.02), with a volume of 613668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816.50 ($10.67).

MTRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target (down from GBX 4,000 ($52.27)) on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,012.86 ($26.30).

The firm has a market cap of $738.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.88.

In related news, insider Craig Donaldson bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 903 ($11.80) per share, for a total transaction of £100,233 ($130,972.17).

About Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

