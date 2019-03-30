MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 43,711.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Display worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 1,250 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $191,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 17,539 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,806,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,465. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 123.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Universal Display had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-increases-holdings-in-universal-display-co-oled.html.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.