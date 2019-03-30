MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,256 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 982,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 916,205 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,236.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Erik M. Helding sold 11,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $190,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CNO opened at $16.18 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

