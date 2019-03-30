Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 210,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

