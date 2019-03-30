MergeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (MGC)

MergeCoin (CURRENCY:MGC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. MergeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MergeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MergeCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One MergeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00404134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.01591353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00241560 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About MergeCoin

MergeCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MergeCoin is /r/mergecoin . MergeCoin’s official Twitter account is @MergeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MergeCoin is www.mergecoin.com

Buying and Selling MergeCoin

MergeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MergeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MergeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MergeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

