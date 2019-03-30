Merchants Trust plc (MRCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.60 Per Share

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Friday. Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 494.02 ($6.46).

Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

