Merchants Trust plc (MRCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.60 Per Share

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Friday. Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 494.02 ($6.46).
