MEET.ONE Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $89,796.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00408988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.01584017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00239394 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003324 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

