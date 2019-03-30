Mears Group (MER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of MER opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Friday. Mears Group has a 12-month low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.17 million and a P/E ratio of 32.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 8.85 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

In related news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,253.89).

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

