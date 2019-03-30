Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. 804,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,197,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 325.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

