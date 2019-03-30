Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 111.7% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,530,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,992,000 after purchasing an additional 612,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Stephens began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,317. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/matador-resources-co-mtdr-shares-sold-by-griffin-asset-management-inc.html.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.