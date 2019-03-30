Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 3,245 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.56 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.03.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,799 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

