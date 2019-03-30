Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.18. 2,781,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,035. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv-raises-position-in-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.