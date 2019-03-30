Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $1.96 Million in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI) Stock

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,425,000 after buying an additional 436,763 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 820.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,498,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,156,000 after buying an additional 1,335,683 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 151,532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,311,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,892,000.

ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 12 month low of $2,026.00 and a 12 month high of $2,160.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

