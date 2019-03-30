Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 4,987,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $86.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

