Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masonite International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.46. Masonite International Corp has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $528.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.60 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Masonite International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nomura set a $70.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

