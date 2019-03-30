Marriott International Inc (MAR) CEO Sells $7,911,582.90 in Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $7,911,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,174,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MAR opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9,956.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,329,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,626,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/marriott-international-inc-mar-ceo-sells-7911582-90-in-stock.html.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.