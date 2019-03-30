ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1,365.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 56.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 131.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 216,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 150.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $288,613.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,603. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $82.69 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

