Man Group (MNGPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Man Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

MNGPF opened at $1.81 on Friday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

