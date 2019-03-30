MaidSafeCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $165,388.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003067 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and approximately $165,388.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00405474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.01602772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00244252 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003317 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

