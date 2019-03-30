MagicCoin (MAGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97,564.00

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, MagicCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MagicCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,564.00 and $0.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MagicCoin Profile

MAGE is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,304,886 coins and its circulating supply is 7,554,886 coins. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio . The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io

MagicCoin Coin Trading

MagicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

