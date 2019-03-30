Maecenas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,460.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $2,460.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 178.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00412417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.01584951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00236434 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,287,162 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

