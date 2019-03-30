Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 12,397 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,397 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after buying an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after buying an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,101,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,059,041,000 after buying an additional 249,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23,384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 8,890,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

In other Adobe news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $4,946,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,607 shares of company stock worth $71,220,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $266.49 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

