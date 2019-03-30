Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $427.37 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $557.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $514.00 to $489.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total value of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/macquarie-group-ltd-cuts-holdings-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.