Mackay Shields LLC Sells 60,970 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,970 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.56% of Kirkland’s worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 162,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.02. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

