Mackay Shields LLC Invests $850,000 in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $73.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.26%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

