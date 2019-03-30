Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HT opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HT. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

