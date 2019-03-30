Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 20,200 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 231,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $588.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.77 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Several analysts have commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.84 per share, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,417,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $1,858,940. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

