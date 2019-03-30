M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.49. M.D.C. posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $858.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

MDC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 441,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,886. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 35,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,004,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Touff sold 36,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,059,610.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,678. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M.D.C. by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

