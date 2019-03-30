Lyft (LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the ridesharing company’s stock.
LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
