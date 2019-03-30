Lyft (LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the ridesharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc, offers ridesharing and peer-to-peer transportation services via an application. The company matches drivers with passengers who request rides. It allows payment through the application. Additionally, the user can schedule rides up to seven days in advance. It focuses on college, university, and corporate communities.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.