Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Receives C$8.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$6.90 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

TSE LUN opened at C$6.20 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$538.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.529999995753205 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

