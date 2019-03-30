Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $86.32 and a 52-week high of $171.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $36,639,278.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $115,640,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,834,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

