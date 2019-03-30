Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Argus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target upped by Argus to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.19.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $86.32 and a 12-month high of $171.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,782.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $115,640,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,913.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock valued at $482,126,030. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.