LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,549 JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (JPGE)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF alerts:

JPGE stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/lpl-financial-llc-purchases-shares-of-6549-jpmorgan-diversified-return-global-equity-etf-jpge.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.