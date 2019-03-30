LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,826 Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (FLGE)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:FLGE opened at $251.55 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a twelve month low of $166.60 and a twelve month high of $302.18.

