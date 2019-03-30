LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Stake Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 887,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $47,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,492,000 after purchasing an additional 243,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,492,000 after purchasing an additional 243,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,676,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,470,000 after purchasing an additional 587,765 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,824,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $89,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gooley sold 25,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $1,880,531.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,719.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

