Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $110,969.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $110,969.00 and $26,685.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036760 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001999 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006350 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 15,065,911 coins and its circulating supply is 14,180,351 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

