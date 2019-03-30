Linkey Hits Market Capitalization of $36.66 Million (LKY)

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Linkey has a market cap of $36.66 million and $461,013.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00017919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linkey has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linkey alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.01483612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002790 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00001582 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027446 BTC.

Linkey Profile

LKY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info . Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linkey Token Trading

Linkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.