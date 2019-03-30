Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.18. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 279,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

