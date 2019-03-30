Lightinthebox (LITB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Lightinthebox had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 100.23%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter. Lightinthebox updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lightinthebox stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 409,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,058. Lightinthebox has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightinthebox stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,537,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Lightinthebox makes up 0.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 3.69% of Lightinthebox as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

