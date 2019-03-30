Lendingtree (TREE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.78.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Shares of TREE opened at $351.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $353.79.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $307,105.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,775 shares of company stock worth $3,205,929. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,388,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,766 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,496,000 after purchasing an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 53.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 461,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,617 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 422,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 14.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 324,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Story: Net Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.