LendingClub Corp (LC) Insider Valerie Kay Sells 9,500 Shares

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $28,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,754.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,914. LendingClub Corp has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.81.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 120,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 70,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $4.00 price target on LendingClub and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

