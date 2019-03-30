LendingClub Corp (LC) Insider Valerie Kay Sells 9,500 Shares

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $28,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,754.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,914. LendingClub Corp has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.81.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $4.00 price target on LendingClub and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.
