LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.29.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $588.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $491,976.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,362.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 119,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 75,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

