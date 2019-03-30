Legg Mason Inc (LM) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.52% of Legg Mason worth $33,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 178,222 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,061,000 after buying an additional 70,862 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Legg Mason from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Legg Mason from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

LM opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $704.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.90 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

