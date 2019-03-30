Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 59,547 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $51,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 163.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 140,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,128 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 50.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.69 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,038,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,114.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

