Lear (LEA) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LEA. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Lear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $427,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,026,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lear by 11,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,451 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Lear by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,424,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,164 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lear by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,841,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

