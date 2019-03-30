Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lear were worth $47,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 138,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lear by 936.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lear by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

In other Lear news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/lear-co-lea-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.