Lake Point Wealth Management Takes $101,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $232.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $205.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.08.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lake Point Wealth Management Takes $101,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/lake-point-wealth-management-takes-101000-position-in-martin-marietta-materials-inc-mlm.html.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.