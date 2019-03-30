Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Thor Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $117.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

